Multiple river Flood Warnings issued in West Michigan

Many areas in West Michigan have seen at least 2-4 inches of rain in recent days and this is leading to rising rivers around the area. The most impactful flooding is expected along the Grand River near Comstock Park.

Saturday morning, the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids issued a number of Flood Warnings for rivers in West Michigan. These are the warnings:

Flood Warning for the Grand River near Comstock Park until further notice. Forecast crest of 14.1 feet Tuesday evening. Moderate flooding is expected.

Flood Warning for the Portage River near Vicksburg until Tuesday evening. Forecast crest of 5.3 feet Monday evening. Minor flooding is expected.

Flood Warning for the Muskegon River near Newaygo until Thursday morning. Forecast crest of 11.4 feet Monday afternoon. Minor flooding is expected.

For more details about these Flood Warnings and expected impacts, click here.

While these are the rivers under Flood Warnings, all streams and rivers have rose due to recent heavy rain.

Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for updates.

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