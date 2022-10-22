Much warmer than average weekend in store

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures this weekend will rise to the 70s. Plenty of sunshine paired with strong southerly winds will create the perfect environment to warm West Michigan up! Take full advantage of the sunshine and warmer temps!

WXMI FOX 17

For Saturday, we'll see temperatures rise to 73-degrees. This high temperature reaches 15 degrees higher than our average for this time of year. Normally, we're hitting about 58-degrees. The 73 degree high won't knock a record, as the record for Saturday, October 22 was 82-degrees set back in 1953.

WXMI FOX 17

Although temperatures dip to the mid 50s by the end of the week, the Climate Prediction Center predicts much above average temperatures for the end of the month into the start of November.