Mt. Baldhead Park in Saugatuck offers stunning views and a 303-stair workout for summer visitors

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Nestled in the woods across the river from downtown Saugatuck is Mt. Baldhead — a 200-foot-tall dune with a massive staircase leading to an observation deck at the top.

The park draws visitors from near and far. On a warm and sunny June day, the park was crowded with people eager to take on the 303-stair climb.

WATCH: What Mt. Baldhead has to offer visitors

Mt Baldhead Park offers stunning views and a 303-stair workout for summer visitors

Kristen Fischer, visiting from St. Louis, said she and her group made the trip after hearing about the experience from others.

"We just got here yesterday and we weren't quite ready for the beach yet, and we've heard great things about climbing the stairs and the view, and so we wanted to come and check it out," Fischer said.

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Brandon Huff, who was visiting from St. Louis and staying in the Saugatuck area, said the climb fit right into his plans for the trip.

"We're staying in the Saugatuck area. Just a few days of relaxation and slow living and uh this is one of the highlights for just something fun to do, um, get a little exercise along the way, see some history around the area as well," Huff said.

When you finish the stair climb, you're treated to sweeping views of Saugatuck, Douglas, the Kalamazoo River, and miles of forest from high above.

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The climb is tough, but manageable. Huff said it tested him a bit.

"It was pretty tough at times. I had to take a couple of breaks but not too bad," Huff said.

I reached the top in about 6 minutes. The staircase is partially shaded, which helps keep you cool during the climb — and even the kids can do it.

There's also an old Cold War-era radar on the observation deck, complete with signage explaining the history and purpose of the radar.

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For an extra treat — and an extra workout — trails through the woods down the west side of the dune empty out near Oval Beach.

If climbing the stairs isn't your thing, there are other draws to the area. A large shaded picnic shelter sits at the bottom of the staircase with views of the Kalamazoo River and downtown Saugatuck.

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The Saugatuck Douglas Historical Museum is across the street, along with an accessible path and fishing dock. Modern restrooms are located in the parking lot as well.

Mt. Baldhead Park offers both a relaxing spot in the sun with water views and a workout with a higher perspective — a perfect spot for families looking for summer fun.

FAST FACTS

ADDRESS: 769 Park St., Saugatuck, MI 49453

HOURS: Open all day, rain or shine!

PARKING: Free small gravel lot with around 20 spaces

ACCESSIBILITY: Parking lot, picnic shelter and restrooms are barrier-free. Accessible paved path and fishing dock across the street near the Saugatuck Douglas Historical Museum.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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