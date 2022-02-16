MSP offers safe driving tips ahead of winter storm

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are encouraging people to prepare for a mix of winter weather that could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

MSP says heavy rain on Wednesday could result in ice jams or flooding.

“This storm has the potential for multiple different hazards, with rain, sleet and snow in the forecast,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “Michiganders need to prepare for quickly-changing road conditions over the next few days and potentially dangerous conditions throughout the day Thursday.”

Troopers are reminding drivers to be smart when taking to the road during storms and offering some driving tips.

MSP tips for driving in heavy rain:

• Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

• Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

• Do not drive around a barricade. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.

• Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

MSP tips for driving in winter weather:

• Check the weather before leaving for a destination. If the weather forecast looks dangerous, reschedule or postpone the driving trip, if possible.

• DO NOT crowd snowplows. Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

• Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.

• Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary.

• Wash your vehicle for better visibility to other drivers. Remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and license plate before driving.

• Periodically check all lights and replace when necessary.

• Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, battery-powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.