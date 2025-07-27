More 90-degree days

WEST MICHIGAN — Another heat wave will be building across West Michigan as we close out the final weekend of July. High temperatures will approach 90-degrees today and will climb into the low-90s for Monday and Tuesday.

We have already hit the 90-degree mark three times in July and five times in June. June's stretch of 90-degree days included the hottest day of the year, with a high temperature of 95-degrees on June 23rd during a four-day stretch which did not see a single temperature below 70-degrees.

In addition to the hot temperatures, humidity levels will be on the increase as well; boosting the "feels-like" readings into the mid-90s today and close to the 100-degree mark for Monday and Tuesday.

Heat relief finally comes in the middle of next week with a stronger cold front. We will finally be able to give the air conditioners a break for the second half of the week, with highs slipping into the upper 70s and overnight lows in the comfortable 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube