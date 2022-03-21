Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Severe weather season is right around the corner and this week the entire state of Michigan is getting prepared to plan ahead for any storm that comes our way. Severe Weather Awareness Week continues through Saturday as we start to get ready and remember every important element to be ready for strong storms.

We want to make sure you are storm ready... Some things to check are is your home provide a good location to take shelter, is there someone nearby whose house you can go to if need be and finally find a nearby storm shelter location you can go to in need.

Once you have a location you are storm ready, but to be even more prepared you can check some things off the Michigan State Police emergency preparedness kit. You need to make sure you have water, non-perishable food and first aid kit plus a way to get storm alerts like the FOX 17 Weather app and a NOAA weather radio.

Scan the code to download the FOX 17 Weather app.