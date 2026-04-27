Michigan aims to simplify air quality messaging by dropping advisories

LANSING, Mich. — How warnings about poor air quality will be handled has changed for 2026, with the aim to make them simpler to understand.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced earlier this year it was adapting the structure its messages when there is pollution in the air. In the past few years, an Air Quality Advisory would have been issued when levels of ozone or particulate matter rose to a level considered unsafe for sensitive groups. An Air Quality Alert would have been issued at higher levels that impact everyone.

Now EGLE has combined advisories and alerts into just an Air Quality Alert, which would be triggered when air quality is unsafe for sensitive groups, including people with asthma or lung disease. Elevated levels of wildfire smoke, ozone, dust, and even pollen can lead to an alert.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy A graphic showing the different levels of air quality. Levels at 101 or higher are set to trigger an Air Quality Alert starting in 2026.

At least two air monitoring stations must be forecasted to experience poor air quality before an alert will be issued, EGLE said.

When levels of particulate matter rise high enough to trigger an alert, people who are sensitive to air quality should reduce their amount of physical activity and remain inside with windows and doors closed.

If there are elevated levels of ozone, everyone is encouraged to avoid activities that can create the gas, including filling your vehicle's gas tank, using gas-powered lawn equipment, and grilling.

For other ideas or suggestions, or to educate yourself a bit more on air quality, visit the West Michigan Clean Air Coalition website.

FOX 17's Weather Ready Team will warn you whenever there is an Air Quality Alert issued for West Michigan. You can sign up for alerts to be sent to your email through the EnviroFlash program.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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