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LIVE BLOG: West Michigan facing severe weather risk Thursday night

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FOX 17
A look over downtown Grand Rapids during a Tornado Warning on June 11, 2026.
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SPC THURSDAY
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WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologists are tracking severe weather potential Thursday night as storms moves into West Michigan.

This comes after FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for Thursday, June 11.

Below are live updates as we track the storm system:

9:39 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Ionia and Eaton Counties. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 70 MPH and pea-sized hail. A tornado is also possible. This warning is valid until 10:45 p.m.

9:29 p.m. update

A Tornado Warning was been issued for southeast Kent County, northern Barry County and southwest Ionia County. Threat information from the National Weather Service shows a radar-indicated tornado. This warning is valid until 10:15 p.m.

9:25 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Kalamazoo County. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 60 MPH and pea-sized hail. This warning is valid until 10:30 p.m.

9:23 p.m. update

The Tornado Warning issued for Ottawa County has been canceled.

9:09 p.m. update

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Kent County, including the cities of Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Kentwood. Threat information from the National Weather Service shows a radar-indicated tornado. This warning is valid until 9:45 p.m.

8:59 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kent and Barry Counties. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 70 MPH, pea-sized hail and a tornado. This warning is valid until 10 p.m.

8:51 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Van Buren County. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 60 MPH and pea-sized hail. This warning is valid until 9:45 p.m.

8:43 p.m. update

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Ottawa County, including the cities of Holland, Allendale, Jenison and more. Threat information from the National Weather Service shows a radar-indicated tornado. This warning is valid until 9:30 p.m.

8:15 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan Counties. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 70 MPH and penny-sized hail. A tornado is also possible. This warning is valid until 9:45 p.m.

8:08 p.m. update

A Tornado Watch has been issued for a wide swath of Michigan, including all of West Michigan. The watch is valid until 2 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Potential threats include tornadoes, isolated hail and widespread gusts of wind up to 75 MPH.

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