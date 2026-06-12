LIVE BLOG: West Michigan facing severe weather risk Thursday night

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologists are tracking severe weather potential Thursday night as storms moves into West Michigan.

This comes after FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for Thursday, June 11.

Below are live updates as we track the storm system:

9:39 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Ionia and Eaton Counties. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 70 MPH and pea-sized hail. A tornado is also possible. This warning is valid until 10:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waverly MI, Ionia MI and Charlotte MI until 10:45 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/G2MCyNgAEr — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

9:29 p.m. update

A Tornado Warning was been issued for southeast Kent County, northern Barry County and southwest Ionia County. Threat information from the National Weather Service shows a radar-indicated tornado. This warning is valid until 10:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hastings MI, Middleville MI and Lake Odessa MI until 10:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/tk8OkYoDyJ — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

9:25 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Kalamazoo County. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 60 MPH and pea-sized hail. This warning is valid until 10:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kalamazoo MI, Portage MI and Westwood MI until 10:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ipAuP7mmHn — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

9:23 p.m. update

The Tornado Warning issued for Ottawa County has been canceled.

9:09 p.m. update

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Kent County, including the cities of Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Kentwood. Threat information from the National Weather Service shows a radar-indicated tornado. This warning is valid until 9:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Grand Rapids MI, Wyoming MI and Kentwood MI until 9:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ETODVxdIHN — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

8:59 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kent and Barry Counties. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 70 MPH, pea-sized hail and a tornado. This warning is valid until 10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Grand Rapids MI, Wyoming MI and Kentwood MI until 10:00 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/iZoqmciP83 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

8:51 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Van Buren County. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 60 MPH and pea-sized hail. This warning is valid until 9:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including South Haven MI, Paw Paw MI and Hartford MI until 9:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/2nLnV4aEGm — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

8:43 p.m. update

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Ottawa County, including the cities of Holland, Allendale, Jenison and more. Threat information from the National Weather Service shows a radar-indicated tornado. This warning is valid until 9:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Holland MI, Allendale MI and Jenison MI until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/On6hbPEKzX — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

8:15 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan Counties. Potential threats include wind gusts up to 70 MPH and penny-sized hail. A tornado is also possible. This warning is valid until 9:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muskegon MI, Holland MI and Norton Shores MI until 9:45 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/qVfebVdIFF — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

8:08 p.m. update

A Tornado Watch has been issued for a wide swath of Michigan, including all of West Michigan. The watch is valid until 2 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Potential threats include tornadoes, isolated hail and widespread gusts of wind up to 75 MPH.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 2 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/h6uSgnZADo — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 12, 2026

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