LIVE BLOG: Potentially severe storm sweep into West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is at risk of severe storms on Wednesday, June 18.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties, all along the Michigan/Indiana border. A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect for Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties until 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has included portions of West Michigan south of Grand Rapids in the Enhanced Risk Area (Level 3 out of 5) today for the potential for severe storms. The rest of West Michigan is included in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

The primary threat is damaging winds, but large hail and spin up tornadoes are also possible.

Below is a live blog as new alerts are issued by the National Weather Service

4:35 p.m. - A special weather statement issued for nearly all of Van Buren County and southwestern Kalamazoo County for 50 miles per hour winds. That statement is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Portage MI, Westwood MI and South Haven MI until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZQBiY0uoE5 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 18, 2025

