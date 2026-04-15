LIVE BLOG: FOX 17 tracks Tuesday's severe weather potential in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologists are tracking the potential for severe weather in West Michigan on Tuesday.

This threat prompted FOX 17 to issue a Weather Ready Alert for Tuesday, April 14.

Our team will update this article with the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you capture any weather photos or videos tonight, share them with us by emailing news@fox17online.com .

Weather Articles Weather Ready Alert: Severe P.M. storms likely tonight Kevin Craig

9:18 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Muskegon County, Ottawa County and a portion of Newaygo County. Potential threats include wind up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail. The National Weather Service notes that a tornado is also possible. This warning is valid until 10:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muskegon MI, Holland MI and Norton Shores MI until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/NGCNBb2ayq — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 15, 2026

8:53 p.m. update

A Tornado Watch has been issued for a wide swath of Michigan, including all of West Michigan. The watch is valid until 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 15. Potential threats include tornadoes, hail up to two inches in size and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Michigan until 4 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/RTJsa2D9WC — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 15, 2026

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