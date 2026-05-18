Line of storms prompts Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service set a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly every county in the lower peninsula, except for Oceana County.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Michigan until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/aS2vjOU9dZ — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 18, 2026

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Allegan, Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties. Those warnings are set to expire at 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Allegan MI, South Haven MI and Paw Paw MI until 2:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GwVgEEzl38 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 18, 2026

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

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