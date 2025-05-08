Late-Spring frost expected tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Frost Advisory for West Michigan, effective from midnight Thursday night through 9 a.m. Friday.

Residents in the affected areas should prepare for near freezing temperatures that could affect sensitive vegetation and crops.

The counties under the Freeze Warning include Mecosta, Newaygo, and Oceana counties. This is where overnight lows are expected to reach 32 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 32°F during the overnight hours, posing a threat to tender plants, crops, and outdoor water systems. Homeowners, farmers, and gardeners are strongly encouraged to take precautionary measures such as covering plants, and moving potted vegetation indoors.

The average last 32 degree temperature in Grand Rapids is May 1. The cold snap comes unseasonably late in the spring, and while it may be brief, the impact could be significant for growers and gardeners who have already begun spring planting.

Residents are urged to act now to prevent potential losses and property damage. The National Weather Service advises keeping an eye on local forecasts for any updates or extended advisories.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube