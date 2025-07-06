Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Lake Michigan hazards for Sunday

Potentially dangerous swimming and boating conditions are developing along several Lake Michigan beaches and in the nearshore waters
Grand Haven Screenshot.jpg
fox 17
Grand Haven Screenshot.jpg
TDLake Michigan Forecast.png
tdbeachhazards.png
Posted
and last updated

LAKE MICHIGAN — Potentially dangerous swimming and boating conditions are developing along several Lake Michigan beaches and in the nearshore waters as a strong cold front moves through the Great Lakes. If you are heading to the lakeshore today, be sure to check the color of the flag flying at the beach before venturing into the water.

tdbeachhazards.png

A strong southwesterly wind will create a strong likelihood for rip currents and structural currents, especially at beaches that are south of the southern-facing piers and breakwaters. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT is in effect for several beaches, especially from Ottawa and Muskegon counties to the north. The strong currents can easily pull even strong swimmers away from shore. There is also a concern the high waves can swamp piers.

TDLake Michigan Forecast.png

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect for the nearshore waters of Lake Michigan; as waves are expected to build 3-5 feet during the afternoon.

Also, winds and waves will be much higher and stronger in and around showers and storms that will be developing throughout the day.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise