Lake Michigan hazards for Sunday

LAKE MICHIGAN — Potentially dangerous swimming and boating conditions are developing along several Lake Michigan beaches and in the nearshore waters as a strong cold front moves through the Great Lakes. If you are heading to the lakeshore today, be sure to check the color of the flag flying at the beach before venturing into the water.

fox 17

A strong southwesterly wind will create a strong likelihood for rip currents and structural currents, especially at beaches that are south of the southern-facing piers and breakwaters. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT is in effect for several beaches, especially from Ottawa and Muskegon counties to the north. The strong currents can easily pull even strong swimmers away from shore. There is also a concern the high waves can swamp piers.

fox 17

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect for the nearshore waters of Lake Michigan; as waves are expected to build 3-5 feet during the afternoon.

Also, winds and waves will be much higher and stronger in and around showers and storms that will be developing throughout the day.