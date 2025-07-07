Lake Michigan Hazards for Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Another day with hazardous conditions developing at many Lake Michigan beaches and on the nearshore waters. Winds and waves will continue to build this afternoon into the early evening hours.

FOX 17

With a shift to a northerly wind direction, beaches that are NORTH of the northern-facing piers and breakwaters will have an elevated chance for rip currents and structural currents to develop. That's why a BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT will be in effect from 4pm through 10pm Monday.

FOX 17

With the strengthening winds this afternoon and evening, boaters will face choppier conditions. As a result, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will also be in effect from 4pm through 10pm Monday.

If you are heading to Lake Michigan, it's always a great idea to check the color of the flag that is flying at the beach as you decided whether to venture into the water.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

