June Weather Rewind: Warm and dry

WEST MICHIGAN — June started off on a cool note, with highs only in the 60s to start the month; but a quick warm-up over the next few days set the tone for what became a big focus of the weather story for the month. The vast majority of the month featured unseasonably warm weather; including an official four-day heat wave that took place June 21st to 24th. During that four-day period, temperatures did not drop below 70-degrees.

Of the 30-days in June, 19-days had high temperatures "above average". 8-days had high temperatures "below average" and only three days ended up with high temperatures that were exactly "average".

Here's the breakdown:



Five days had high temperatures in the 90s.

Twelve days had highs in the 80s.

Eleven days had high temperatures in the 70s.

Only two days featured highs below 70-degrees.

On the rainfall front, the month ended up below "average". West Michigan officially received 2.58" of rainfall; which is about 1.5" less than we would expect to receive in a typical June. Most of the days of the month were completely dry; with rain only falling on 9-days. The wettest single day was June 18th; the only day to receive more than an inch of rain.

At this point, July is starting off with a build toward another round of heat and humidity; arriving just in time for the holiday weekend.

