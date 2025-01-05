Ice Safety Guidelines: Stay off it right now

WEST MICHIGAN — Even though West Michigan has enjoyed "colder than average" temperatures for much of 2025, the cold air has not been in place long enough to create "safe" ice conditions to venture out on area ponds and lakes.

This chart was produced by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and shows the suggested ice thickness for a variety of winter activities. Let us stress, this is just an estimation of ice thickness required for these activities, as a number of factors can create more hazardous conditions.

Snow covering an icy coating to a pond or lake can create natural "insulation" and keep the water below from completely freezing. Also, if there is a current flowing under ice, the surface can also be unstable and take longer to freeze.

Here's a link to a recent FOX-17 news story about ice safety after a young lady fell through the ice at Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids, and what to do if you happen to fall through the ice.

Patience will be the big key to ice safety in the first few weeks of 2025. Temperatures will remain below freezing for several days in a row, so slowly the ice will thicken on your favorite winter recreation area.

