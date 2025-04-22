Watch Now
Hummingbird Migration

Hummingbirds are starting to show up at West Michigan feeders
WEST MICHIGAN — Hummingbirds are starting to show up at backyard feeders across West Michigan.

According to the map below from the website Hummingbird Central, three official sightings of have been reported (as of April 22nd); one in Grand Rapids, one in Hudsonville, and the third in Norton Shores.

In each of these cases, the species was reported to be the Ruby-Throatedhummingbird.

Here's the link to make your official report to Hummingbird Central's website.

