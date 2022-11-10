How to keep pets safe from cold temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County officials wish to remind community members how to properly care for their pets during frigid temperatures as winter weather approaches.

The Kent County government says it is not illegal to leave dogs outside in cold weather, but dog owners are required to provide fresh water, dry bedding and shelter.

“The best place for our pets is in our home but we know that is not always possible,” says Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) Director Angela Hollinshead. “We encourage all pet owners to take appropriate steps to protect those animals that may be left outside for long stretches of time. Many pets are not equipped to handle the effects of cold temperatures so we want to remind pet owners of their responsibilities to care for them during the winter.”

By Michigan law, dog owners must:

Provide shelter in the form of the owner’s residence or an enclosed shelter with a roof and at least three sides. The shelter should be appropriately sized, ventilated and insulated to meet the dog’s needs.

Lay out a dry bed when temperatures are projected to dip below freezing; do not use blankets or cloth, as they can get wet and freeze.

Leave out fresh water that is safe for drinking. Check frequently to make sure the water does not freeze.

While cats are better suited to adapt to the cold, the animal shelter advises owners to offer similar amenities. KCAS recommends fashioning a small shelter made from a storage tote with foam padding and straw.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office urges those who suspect cases of animal neglect — or animals who may be threatened as a result of freezing temperatures — to connect with Animal Control by calling 616-632-7310.

