Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

How to help plows clear snow from neighborhoods safely and effectively

Snow Plow.jpg
Brian Farber / Fox 17
Snowy road conditions on I-96 on Feb. 5, 2021.
Snow Plow.jpg
Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 09:39:58-05

(WXMI) — Crews are out clearing snow from the roads again Tuesday, and local road commissions want to remind community members of what they can do to help make sure cleanup efforts proceed smoothly.

The road commissions for Kent and Ottawa counties advise the public to do the following:

  • Park cars in driveways and away from the road.
  • Clear storm drains and catch basins to reduce chances of flooding.
  • Shovel snow “downstream” from your driveway then clear a pocket in the “upstream” area to reduce snow pileup from plows.
  • Keep children away from the road and discourage them from building forts or tunnels out of snow banks.
  • Wear reflective and/or brightly colored clothing while outside.
  • Do not shovel snow into the road, or else risk being fined.
second-shovel-graphic_crop.jpeg

Watch this video for more on how to keep children safe while snow plows are at work:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered