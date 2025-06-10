How Meteorologists provide safety at the Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TWP — Checking the forecast is synonymous with getting a round of golf in.

As the Meijer LPGA Classic gets underway this week at Blythefeild Country Club, weather remains a primary concern for players and fans alike. On-site meteorologist Connor Bruce with DTN provided insights into the forecast and safety measures in place for the tournament.

“There are some rain chances, but in general, it should be a good week of play,” Bruce said. He emphasized the importance of monitoring conditions closely, noting, "If we do have to suspend play, we always have more time to make it up later."

While wind can be manageable, heavy rain can significantly hinder player performance and lightning poses a significant safety risk. "Rain is playable until it impacts visibility. Players have to be able to see the fairways and the greens at all times to know where their ball is being hit and if anyone is on the fairways before they hit."

says Bruce.

“We don’t like having players out there for safety reasons.” He explained that DTN plays a crucial role in assessing weather conditions and making real-time decisions with the LPGA.

On Monday, Bruce was already showcasing his expertise, suspending play during the qualifying round for about 20 minutes as a thunderstorm clipped the golf course around 5 P.M..

Bruce also discussed the use of technology in lightning detection. “Here on-site, we use a device called a CS 110, an electromagnetic field detector that measures charge on the ground. It helps us detect when a storm is building to the point of producing lightning,” he said. This proactive approach allows meteorologists to warn players before dangerous conditions arise.

Bruce’s insights and vigilance will be a valuable contribution this weekend to accommodate for the conditions at Blythefield this weekend.

The forecast currently has rain chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. June has only seen a quarter inch of rain, so any steady showers could lead to puddling on the course. Thankfully, Blythefield has a sophisticated draining system, ready to handle any short term downpour.

