Heritage Landing: From polluted brownfield to beloved family recreation area in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Heritage Landing in Muskegon has been transformed over the last 40 years from an industrial foundry site and polluted brownfield into a beloved family-friendly community recreation area.

The park features water access to Muskegon Lake for fishing and kayaking, along with multiple playgrounds for kids.

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The playground at Rotary Park is fully accessible, allowing everyone to enjoy the park no matter their age or ability level.

A walking and biking path winds around the park, with a bridge overlooking Muskegon Lake.

Muskegon neighbor and lifelong resident Don McEwen walks the paths at Heritage Landing 2 to 3 times a week. He said there was a reason why he comes to Heritage Landing opposed to other spots.

"Just the adjacency to the lake, the marine life and activity along the shoreline here," McEwen said.

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Neighbors can sit on benches along the waterfront and watch the boats docking, look at the wildlife, or simply enjoy being near the water.

"Sometimes it's crowded. I like to get a spot down here when I'm ready to take a break," McEwen said.

The covered stage area at Heritage Landing is home to several annual events, including the Unity Christian Music Festival and Michigan Irish Music Festival. The park is also only blocks away from downtown Muskegon, where a variety of restaurants and coffee shops are nearby.

The continued cleanup of Muskegon Lake helped it get taken off of the Areas of Concern list in 2025, and those improvements keep neighbors and families coming back to Heritage Landing.

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"I enjoy it down here," McEwen said.

"It's the history of Muskegon, and the way it's evolved over the past 20 to 30 years and continues to grow and evolve. Everyone has high hopes for continued development," McEwen said.

FAST FACTS:

Address: 1050 7th Street, Muskegon, MI 49441

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. May through September. During scheduled festivals, entrance may be limited.

Parking: Free large paved lot

Accessibility: Flat, paved path with fully accessible playground and kayak launch

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