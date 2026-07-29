MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Lake has been delisted as an Area of Concern after nearly 40 years, but local leaders say the work is far from over.

The delisting, meaning Muskegon Lake is no longer considered a site with environmental damage in need of restoration, marks a major milestone for the community, with a restoration celebration planned for Aug. 15 aboard the Milwaukee Clipper.

WATCH: Muskegon Lake delisted as area of concern after nearly 40 years, restoration work continues

Muskegon Lake delisted as area of concern after nearly 40 years, restoration work continues

"Muskegon Lake means a lot to everybody in the area, whether you're boating, fishing, swimming," Chelsey Lawton said.

Lawton, executive director of the Muskegon Conservation District, said the delisting does not mean all environmental challenges have been resolved.

"Just because it's been delisted as an AOC doesn't mean that there still aren't issues," Lawton said.

One ongoing concern is road runoff. Lawton explained runoff carries oil and dirt into the lake, which increases water temperature and adds nutrients — resulting in algae blooms.

"There is, yeah," Lawton said, when asked whether algae blooms remain a presence in Muskegon Lake.

Lawton said neighbors can take small steps to make a significant impact in continuing restoration efforts, including washing cars on the lawn instead of on a concrete driveway, consistently picking up pet waste, and planting a buffer between their yard and the lake, if necessary.

Kathy Evans, vice chair of the Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership, played an integral part in the delisting of Muskegon Lake. While the importance of continued efforts to care for the lake are crucial, Evans also teased more shoreline accessibility for neighbors coming this year.

Muskegon Muskegon Lake to be removed from Areas of Concern list Olivia Yatooma

Evans said several projects are on the horizon to continue improving the lake and surrounding areas.

"We have some projects that are going to restore more fish and wildlife habitat along the shoreline, while also increasing the public's access to more acreage of shoreline," Evans said.

Planned projects include new kayak launches at Richards Park and Hartshorn Marina, expanded access from the Third Street lot downtown, and efforts to expand access beyond the fence at the Grand Trunk Launch Ramp.

Muskegon Restoration celebration for Muskegon, lake set to be delisted as Area of Concern Olivia Yatooma

Muskegon Muskegon Lake removed from 'Areas of Concern' list after nearly 40 years Olivia Yatooma

At least 84 acres of wetlands and over 20,000 feet of shoreline have been restored.

For more information on Muskegon Lake's restoration celebration August 15, click here.

Additionally, the Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership's next public meeting is on Tueaday, August 4 at GVSU Annis Water Resources Institute.

The meeting will highlight a new Urban Reforestation Plan by the City of Muskegon and the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission.

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