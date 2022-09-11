Watch Now
Hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan north of Muskegon today

Although it isn't a superb beach day, it's still important to be aware.
Lake Michigan Forecast
Posted at 7:37 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 07:39:34-04

WEST MICHIGAN — A HIGH Beach Hazard Risk is in effect for the shore line, Mason and Oceana counties. From Muskegon to the south there is a MODERATE Beach Hazard is in effect for the remainder of the coast.

According to the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, northerly winds between 15 to 25 mph will build waves to 3 to 5 feet, making north sides of north piers dangerous. The HIGH Beach Hazard includes beaches such as Stearns Park in Ludington and Mears State Park in Pentwater. The HIGH Beach Hazard ends at 8 P.M. this evening.

You'll also want to avoid the beach today due to cooler temperatures and the chance of rain later this afternoon and evening. We can expect widespread showers to move in between 3 P.M. and 9 P.M.

