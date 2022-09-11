Hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan north of Muskegon today

WEST MICHIGAN — A HIGH Beach Hazard Risk is in effect for the shore line, Mason and Oceana counties. From Muskegon to the south there is a MODERATE Beach Hazard is in effect for the remainder of the coast.

National Weather Service Grand Rapids, WXMI FOX 17 NWS GRR Lake Michigan

According to the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, northerly winds between 15 to 25 mph will build waves to 3 to 5 feet, making north sides of north piers dangerous. The HIGH Beach Hazard includes beaches such as Stearns Park in Ludington and Mears State Park in Pentwater. The HIGH Beach Hazard ends at 8 P.M. this evening.

You'll also want to avoid the beach today due to cooler temperatures and the chance of rain later this afternoon and evening. We can expect widespread showers to move in between 3 P.M. and 9 P.M.

