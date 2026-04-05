Grand River forecast to reach major flood stage near Comstock Park

Major river flooding is forecast to impact parts of West Michigan after the area saw 2-4+ inches of rain during the last few days.

The hardest hit area will be near Comstock Park along the Grand River but the river is expected to rise into at least minor flood stage (see image below) from Ionia to Grand Rapids.

wxmi

In Comstock Park, the Grand River is forecast to reach 16.4 feet on Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters. A Flood Warning is in effect for that area until at least Wednesday.

According to the Flood Warning, at 16 feet, major flooding occurs near homes along Abrigador Trail, Willow Drive, Riverbank Street and Konkle Drive. The NWS said that approximately 100 homes could be affected by flooding in Comstock Park and Plainfield Township.

A number of other rivers will also reach at least minor flood stage including the Muskegon River near Newaygo, the Thornapple River near Hastings and Caledonia, and the Portage River near Vicksburg.

This forecast is as of Sunday morning and could change in the coming days.

Stay with FOX 17 for more updates.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube