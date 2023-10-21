Watch Now
Gloomy October conditions on pace to break records

Rainy and cloudy conditions have kept our October cool
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 05:35:29-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Noticed that it's been pretty cloudy and rainy over the last few weeks? You're not alone. October has seen mainly cloudy skies for a majority of the last 21 days. West Michigan is on pace to become the cloudiest October since 2009, with only 32% of possible sunshine.

The last two out of three Fridays, and weekends have featured rain! Our last dry weekend was September 29th. This year has been the rainiest since 2018, with 3.90 inches as of Friday, October 20th. Showers are expected to finish out the week.

Temperatures started the month off warmer than average, but we're starting to see cooler temperatures settle in for the remainder of the month.

7 Day - Day 71.png

