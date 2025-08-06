Get ready for another weekend heat wave!

WEST MICHIGAN — A strong high-pressure east, paired with a larger low-pressure system northwest, puts Michigan in the sweet spot of converging air and a strong southwest flow.

This pattern tends to suppress clouds and rainfall, allowing temperatures to climb into the 90s by Saturday, around 92°F, and Sunday near 90° in Grand Rapids.

At the surface, a southwesterly breeze will funnel in warm, humid air from the Gulf, boosting dew points into the upper 60s to low 70s. That combination pushes the heat index into the mid‑ to upper 90s once again.

Both Saturday & Sunday afternoons will have winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph and 25 mph gusts. This means yellow or red flags will fly at Lake Michigan beaches. Not the best forecast to try and find relief in the big lake.

Grand Rapids and Holland have already surpassed their respective average number of 90s per year, on top of drought conditions in Ottawa & Kent Counties, this has been a bad mix for vegetation and aquifers.

Weekend Highlights

Saturday (Aug 9): High near 92°F, dew point ~70°F → heat index ≈ 99°F

Sunday (Aug 10): High near 90°F, dew point ~69°F → heat index ≈ 95°F

Night temps: Staying in the 70s, not a lot of rest for Air Conditioners

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay hydrated — drink plenty of water, especially before and after outdoor activity. Limit outdoor exertion between 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Break up tasks, take frequent shade or air‑conditioned breaks. Dress for heat — lightweight, breathable fabrics and sun protection (hat, sunglasses, sunscreen). Keep interiors cool — close blinds in the afternoon, run fans or air conditioning where possible. Cool showers and cold packs — refreshing methods to lower body temperature after being outside.

