WEST MICHIGAN — One of the beauties of Daylight Saving Time is the later sunsets. As of today, we will begin to see sunset times stay later than 8 o'clock P.M.

AL GOLDIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS **FILE**In this May 31, 2002 file photo, the sun sets over the Mackinac Bridge and the Mackinac Straits as seen from Lake Huron. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Today we have a total of 12 hours and 23 minutes of daylight. Our sunrise is at 7:37 A.M. and the sun sets at 8:00 sharp.

Our last 8:00 P.M. sunset of the year will fall on September 11, 2023.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources View from Grand Haven Michigan State Park camp site.

From now until that date, there will be 170 days of 8:00 P.M. or later sunsets.

Get ready to take full advantage of the extended daylight!