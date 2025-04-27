Frost Advisory until 8AM

WEST MICHIGAN — A Frost Advisory is in effect across West Michigan through 8AM.

With clear skies and calm winds, temperatures are dropping to near the freezing mark in many of the traditionally frost-prone areas. This won't be a widespread freeze event, so many areas will remain a few degrees above freezing this morning.

The coldest temperatures will occur between now and 8AM, so if you have any sensitive plants, take a few minutes to protect them; by either covering them or bringing them inside.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube