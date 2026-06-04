Fred Meijer White Pine Trail: A 92-mile path through West Michigan towns and scenery

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park is a 92-mile continuous paved trail and Michigan's second-longest rail trail, following the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad bed from Comstock Park to Cadillac.

The trail is open year-round for biking, walking, jogging, and skating — and even skiing in the winter. Motorized vehicles are not allowed.

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About 8 miles north of Comstock Park, the trail runs right through downtown Rockford, offering a convenient stop to rest or grab a bite to eat. On a recent sunny and warm day, neighbors and families were out walking, biking, and sitting by the water.

Walker neighbor Ashley Stonecheck said she and her cousin used the trail as a meetup spot.

"My cousin and I were meeting up because we hadn't seen each other in awhile. We got coffee and it's good to bring the toddler because it's such a safe area. It's such a long trail, it's beautiful, lots of things to do on it, parks...," she said

Multiple free parking areas are available along the trail, including in Rockford, along with places to park a bike for those who want to stop for food.

The trail runs along the Rogue River and past the Rockford Dam, offering plenty of opportunities to see wildlife — including swans.

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"My favorite part about this? I like that it's just so peaceful around here. All the swans all around," said Caroline, a visitor on a field trip with her school.

Fellow visitor and friend Kenzie shared a similar sentiment.

"I like it a lot because it's calm and chill," Kenzie said.

Dogs are also allowed on-leash on the White Pine Trail, making it a good exercise option for both people and their pets.

Further north, Cedar Springs offers a quieter stop along the trail. A free parking lot for the trail is located on West Maple Street, next to a park with a playscape, picnic shelter, and restrooms, and neighboring the public library.

Downtown Cedar Springs is one block away, with several food, drink, and shopping options.

The White Pine Trail draws out-of-town visitors as well. Valerie and Dennis Baker traveled from Grand Blanc to ride the trail.

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"We came to camp at Dune Creek and to do a bike ride. We wanted to check out these trails," Valerie and Dennis Baker said.

"They're nice. They're paved and go through the woods. See some pretty sights. We like the rail to trails very much," Valerie and Dennis Baker said.

With 92 miles of trail passing through 15 towns and cities, the White Pine Trail offers families an opportunity to spend time outdoors this summer — whether close to home or exploring another part of West Michigan.

FAST FACTS:

The White Pine Trail is a Michigan State Park, so all state park rules apply on the trail.

For parking areas inside a state park, a Recreation Passport is needed. Click here for more information about the Recreation Passport.

Other parking options can be found in many communities along the trail, but could be subject to fees determined by that neighborhood.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Accessibility: As a paved rail-trail, it is mainly flat and accessible.

Directions: (Rogue River Park/Belmont Trailhead) Take US-131 to exit 95 (Post Road). Follow Post Road east to Belmont Road. Take Belmont Road to the Rogue River Park entrance, then turn left.

A detailed interactive trail map (along with a downloadable PDF) can be found here.

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