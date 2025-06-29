Fourth of July Holiday Week and Weekend Weather Preview

WEST MICHIGAN — If this is a vacation week for you...you picked a good one!

After a "steamy Sunday", with highs in the low 90s and heat index values climbing back into the mid-upper 90s, highs for the upcoming week and holiday weekend will drop back into the 80s.

As we make the transition into a less humid and more comfortable air mass, Monday will become an "active" day of weather. Widespread showers and storms are likely Monday, with pockets of locally heavy rainfall. From southern Allegan and Barry counties to the south, there is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Much of the rest of the week leading up to the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend will be dry, with only isolated shower or storm chances through Friday.

Saturday looks to be the next best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop across West Michigan. The weekend should wrap up with warm and mostly dry weather for Sunday.

We will be fully staffed in the Fox 17 Weather Ready Forecast center

