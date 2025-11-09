WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is waking up to the first snow of the season on this Sunday morning. Watch for slippery travel conditions, with temperatures below freezing to start the day.

FOX 17

Most areas are seeing the snow on the grassy surfaces, with less than an inch of snow in many locations.

FOX 17

This system is clearing out, with even colder air on the horizon.

Lake effect snow showers will produce locally heavy accumulations in some of our lakeshore counties over the next two days, with Berrien County under a WINTER STORM WARNING for Sunday and Monday, as 6-12" of snow is possible from extreme southwest lower Michigan around the foot of Lake Michigan. A band of locally heavy snow is likely later Sunday into Monday, so travels toward Chicago will become quite hazardous.

Warmer air is on the horizon for next weekend.

