Fall Foliage Projections

WEST MICHIGAN — As Fall officially arrives Monday afternoon, we are looking forward to the annual spectacular color show on the trees! While peak color is still weeks away, splashes of color are already showing. If you are curious about how the unseasonably dry and warm Summer and Fall weather will impact the fall colors this year, check out this report filed earlier this month by Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole.

The week-by-week change in color takes place from north to south across the state.

If you are looking for a weekly guide across the state, here is the link to a graphic provided by the team at Pure Michigan.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

