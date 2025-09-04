Leaves Changing: How drought & heat will affect Fall Colors

WEST MICHIGAN — Grab your cameras and prepare to capture the beauty of Fall colors in West Michigan! This year, things may be a little ahead of historical schedule.

Why Leaves Change

Leaves turn when daylight shortens and chlorophyll fades, revealing orange and gold pigments. The most brilliant reds and purples appear when sunny days are paired with cool nights. Moisture is equally important: a steady balance of summer rain followed by crisp, dry fall weather produces the brightest colors.

Drought or heavy rain can dull leaves or cause them to drop early.

How Recent Years Compared

Peak foliage in West Michigan typically falls in mid-October. In 2023, most areas reached their best color between October 9TH and 15TH.

In 2024, peak was more seasonable, between October 14TH and 22ND.

The 2025 Outlook

This year, soil across West Michigan is drier than average, with significant rainfall deficits in communities like Grand Rapids and Holland.

For temperatures, a very warm Summer adds more strain, even with some cooler than average weather to start September. According to Explore Fall, such stress can prompt trees to change sooner, but the bigger consequence is a SHORTER peak window.

Here's the timing outlook!

When to Go Leaf-Peeping

For 2025, the safest window for peak color looks to be early October, or about a week ahead of historical data. Remember, excessive rainfall in Battle Creek and a lot of southeast Michigan suggest they will see seasonable and more vibrant colors compared to central Lower Michigan.

Cooler air for a good chunk of September will also help initiate some color change!

Leaf-watchers are encouraged to plan outings in the first half of the month and follow daily updates at ExploreFall.com for the most accurate timing.

