Extreme cold dangers for your pets

WEST MICHIGAN — The Arctic blast settling into West Michigan over the next couple of days is dangerous to more than humans.

According to the Animal Humane Society, dogs should be let outside only for the time it takes to relieve themselves, no longer than five to ten minutes at a time. The cold is especially difficult on smaller and thinner dogs, along with older dogs and puppies. Cats should not be outside during extreme cold.

When your pets do come back inside, it's a good idea to remove any snow and ice that may have developed on their paws.

If you are running errands, leaving your pet inside your car can be dangerous during the extreme cold of winter. If the temperature inside the car drops to lower than fifty-degrees, hypothermia is possible, especially for small dogs.

If you typically park your car outside, it's a good idea to knock on the hood before starting your car, as outdoor cats will often seek shelter under the hood or in a wheel well of a car for warmth.

Here's a link to a comprehensive article from the Animal Humane Society that offers information about the best ways to keep your pets safe during the winter months.

