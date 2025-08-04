Even when Wildfire Smoke fades, health impacts can linger

WEST MICHIGAN — From the hazy skies to that distinct smoky smell, wildfire smoke has once again settled across the Great Lakes region — and it’s not going away quietly.

West Michigan has already seen 12 days of poor air quality due to wildfire smoke in 2025, according to the National Weather Service. That’s more than the 10 total days recorded in all of 2023 — and we’re still in peak wildfire season.

But just how dangerous is that smoke to our health?

Understanding health effects for all from wildfire smoke

Dr. Timothy Daum, a pulmonologist with University of Michigan Health-West, says even short-term exposure is taking a toll.

“Exposure to this wildfire smoke clearly has a measurable impact on people's respiratory issues and visits to the emergency department for hospitalization,” he explained."

It’s Not Just the Lungs

While breathing is the most obvious concern, wildfire smoke affects much more than just your lungs. The tiny particles carried in the haze can inflame your entire respiratory tract — and beyond.

WXMI

“Your eyes are more irritated, your nose and sinuses, your throat, your whole bronchial tree, the air sacs in your lungs,” said Dr. Daum.This year’s wildfires are burning further east — primarily in Manitoba — compared to last year’s concentration in Alberta. That shift means smoke plumes have a shorter distance to travel to reach Michigan, leading to quicker and more frequent air quality alerts.

But location isn’t the only problem.

Wildfire Smoke Hits the Body Harder

Unlike typical urban air pollution, wildfire smoke contains foreign particles that the body doesn’t handle well.

WXMI

“Wildfire particles, for whatever reason, create more inflammation than your run-of-the-mill pollution,” Dr. Daum said.“There's actually an increased risk of heart attack, not just respiratory issues, because your body’s absorbing these little particles.”Those health effects don’t disappear when the skies clear up, either. In fact, symptoms from smoke exposure can last for days, especially for people with asthma or other chronic conditions.

What Can You Do?

Unfortunately, once you’ve inhaled the smoke, there’s not much you can do to reverse its effects.

That’s why experts urge people to limit time outdoors when air quality alerts are in effect. Staying inside with filtered air, running air purifiers, and wearing N95 masks when necessary can help reduce exposure.

WXMI

Even for healthy individuals, repeated or prolonged smoke exposure can build up over time, causing compounding damage.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube