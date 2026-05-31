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Dry, warm weather brings elevated fire danger to West Michigan

Fire danger will be high to very high Monday and Tuesday.
The sun
FOX 17
The sun
Posted

A prolonged stretch of dry and warm weather will continue into the new week and this will lead to more fire danger in West Michigan.

The combination of low humidity, some wind, and warm temperatures will lead to elevated fire danger in West Michigan on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, fire danger will be in the high category with air temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

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Relative humidity levels will also be less than 30% in some cases during the afternoon as winds come from east-northeast at 5-15 mph.

DMA GRAF Relative Humidity.png

On Tuesday, thanks to slightly warmer air temperatures and more sunshine, the fire danger gets into the very high category for West Michigan.

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And the forecast for relative humidity is slightly lower.

DMA GRAF Relative Humidity2.png

This prolonged stretch of dry and warm weather is thanks to something called an Omega Block. This has been set up over the Midwest for the last few days and will continue to be for at least several more days. It does look like the pattern will break down towards the end of this week with some rain chances back in the forecast Friday and over the weekend.

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