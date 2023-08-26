DO NOT SWIM: High waves build on Lake Michigan today

WEST MICHIGAN — While today may feel like the perfect beach day with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, strong winds from the north will quickly turn the lake shore dangerous. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids has issued a HIGH BEACH HAZARD along with a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES.

The SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect from this afternoon to late this evening.

The beach hazard spans along the red line in the image, which includes the lake shore, with main concerns for Mason, Oceana, and Van Buren counties. It will be important to take precautions as waves could rise between 3 to 5 feet.

A northerly wind will produce what meteorologists call a long fetch, almost down the entire length of the lake. That allows waves to build to around three to five feet this afternoon/evening. Winds will strengthen through the day from the north at about 15 to 25 knots.

Again, swimming and boating not advised on Lake Michigan today due to higher winds and waves.