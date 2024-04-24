Did you plant yet? Freeze warning posted tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - The National Weather Service has posted a FREEZE WARNING for almost our entire area tonight into Thursday morning. We expect a widespread frost along with freezing temperatures! Make sure to cover the plants or bring them indoors.

A freeze warning means that temperatures are expected to fall into the mid/upper 20s for a few hours and frost is likely to set in. Clear skies, calm winds, and high pressure overhead will allow for radiational cooling. That means...any heat we gather from the sun today will be "radiated" into space with no cloud cover to act as a blanket to keep temperatures from falling.

Our extreme southern counties remain under a FREEZE WATCH...govered by the NWS office out of North Webster, Indiana. They will likely upgrade to at least a frost advisory or perhaps a freeze warning later today.

Here in West Michigan, we usually say not to plant the garden until at least Mother's Day weekend. This is a good indication (historically) and a general rule of thumb for frost to be over.

You can click here for more information of the FREEZE WARNING. For more on the forecast, go to www.fox17online.com/weather.