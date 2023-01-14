Watch Now
Daylight extends by about 2 minutes each day by the end of January

Daylight minutes extend as we get closer to the end of the month
JOHN L. RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob and Jackie Ryan of Manistee and Grand Rapids, Mich., walk on the North Manistee Lighthouse pier in Manistee, Mich., Thursday, April 27, 2006, watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Clear evenings are perfect for a walk, according to the couple, who take every opportunity to enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan at their second home. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 06:11:27-05

WEST MICHIGAN — As days drag on and the sun still sets relatively early, you may be left wondering are the days truly getting longer? The short answer is, yes. But only by a few minutes.

Each day we average an extra 2 minutes from the day prior. Today, January 14, we'll gain 1 minute and 35 seconds of daylight. By Jan 31 we'll have gained almost 29 more minutes of daylight. Today's sunrise occurs at 8:11 A.M. and the sunset is at 5:32 P.M.

By the end of February, we can expect an additional two hours and 30 minutes. February 28's sunrise is at 7:20 A.M. And the sunset is at 6:30 P.M.

The first 6 o'clock sunset of the year arrives on February 5.

As we ease closer to our longest day, June 21, we'll gain an additional 6 hours and 41 minutes of daylight. The longest day of the year, the summer solstice on June 21, is 15 hours and 21 minutes long in Grand Rapids.

