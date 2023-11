WEST MICHIGAN — After being spoiled with warmer than average temperatures the majority of November, the month is leaving with a cold streak.

CPC NOAA WXMI FOX 17

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates the last week of this month has the potential to be cooler than average.

This time of year we tend to hit around 46 degrees, in Grand Rapids.

In addition to cooler temperatures, below average precipitation is expected. West Michigan is still waiting on a snowfall for the month of November.