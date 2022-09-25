Watch Now
Cooler than average stretch continues

Temperatures remain below 70-degrees, which is the average temperature for this time of year.
Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 25, 2022
WEST MICHIGAN — Cooler air has been dominating the forecast as of late. We've seen a pattern of temperatures struggling to reach 70-degrees. Seventy degrees is our average temperature for this time of year, and our average low tends to be 50-degrees. We continue to stay near our average overnight lows.

For the next 7 days, we anticipate temperatures to stay below the average. This cooler stretch will come to a conclusion soon, experts anticipate.

Following this week, the outlook for the start of October is a tad warmer. The Climate Prediction Center anticipates temperatures to warm to likely above average. This means we'll expect to see temperatures reach the lower to mid 70s for the start of the new month.

CPC Outlook

