Cooler ahead of the Tulip Time grand finale fireworks

WEST MICHIGAN — Headed to Holland tonight to catch the wrap up event for Tulip Time? You may want to bring some extra layers as temperatures will feel a tad cooler than the last few days.

We'll quickly watch temps drop to the 50s between 5:30 P.M., when the final festivities begin, and 10 P.M., when all the fireworks wrap up.

We can also expect winds to start to settle down this evening, gusting from the east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Some individual gusts could still be stronger though, reaching 18 mph in Holland.

The evening will still be pleasant despite the cloud cover. Between the start and end time, cloud cover is set to decrease, which means we can expect to see fireworks well tonight. Enjoy this last hurrah for the 2023 Tulip Time season!