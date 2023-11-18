Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Cool, yet sunny conditions for the Gentex Santa Parade

Still bundle up, as temps will remain chilly
santa parade planner.png
WXMI FOX 17
santa parade planner.png
Posted at 6:09 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 06:09:03-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Lots of events are happening this weekend, and one in particular is a Grand Rapids staple. This year, the Gentex Santa Parade is expected to see mild conditions.

santa parade planner.png

Sunny skies are expected for the morning into the afternoon stretch. Temperatures will begin to heat up, but they'll mainly be in the 40s. You'll want to make sure you and the kiddos are bundled up!

This time last year, you may recall the Santa Parade was cold and snowy. It was in the middle of a multiple day snow storm, with temperatures locked in the 20s and 30s.

GR Santa Parade 2022
Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn greets the crowd

We'll bode well through the rest of the weekend, with high temperatures once again topping the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book