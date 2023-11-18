Cool, yet sunny conditions for the Gentex Santa Parade

WEST MICHIGAN — Lots of events are happening this weekend, and one in particular is a Grand Rapids staple. This year, the Gentex Santa Parade is expected to see mild conditions.

Sunny skies are expected for the morning into the afternoon stretch. Temperatures will begin to heat up, but they'll mainly be in the 40s. You'll want to make sure you and the kiddos are bundled up!

This time last year, you may recall the Santa Parade was cold and snowy. It was in the middle of a multiple day snow storm, with temperatures locked in the 20s and 30s.

We'll bode well through the rest of the weekend, with high temperatures once again topping the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine for Sunday.