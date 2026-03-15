Consumers Energy restoring power across Michigan after high winds, preparing for next weather event

More than 160,000 service interruptions were reported across Michigan after a high-wind event over the weekend, according to Consumers Energy. Utility officials say crews are continuing restoration efforts while also preparing for another round of severe weather.

During a Sunday media briefing, Consumers Energy Vice President of Grid Operations, Restoration and Work Management Norman Kapala confirmed 1,992 downed wires had been reported from Friday to Saturday.

About 450 crews were deployed to restore power to affected customers. Company leaders say they are now focusing on preparations for the next weather system expected to move through the region in the coming days.

“We are ready to respond. We're prepared for this event and we will make sure that we prioritize our community safety, our co-worker safety as we efficiently restore our customers,” Kapala said.

Consumers Energy says pre-staged crews and equipment are on standby so they can begin restoration work as soon as conditions allow. However, strong wind gusts could slow down repair efforts.

Christopher Fultz, Vice President of Low Voltage Distribution, said safety protocols limit when crews can work on elevated power lines.

“When the wind is gusting or blowing too hard, for their safety we can't put them up in the air,” Fultz said, "but rest assured, we are monitoring that closely and we will make every effort as quickly and as efficiently to do that restoration while keeping our crews and our communities safe.”

Consumers Energy is reminding residents to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power line. Anyone who sees a downed line should report it immediately by calling 1-800-477-5050.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube