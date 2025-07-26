Coast Gaurd Fest Forecast, Saturday and beyond

Grand Haven residents and visitors heading to the Coast Guard Festival today should be prepared for changing skies and scattered rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will remain comfortable, with highs reaching around 77° by mid-afternoon. No shower looks to be heavy or last long, but there is a chance in the area all day. Isolated thunderstorms look to develop toward sunset, too. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WXMI

We will run the chance for afternoon and evening showers or a storm at 40% in Grand Haven.

As for the beach, Saturday shows calm conditions through early afternoon, with wave heights remaining between 0–1 feet. However, waves may increase slightly to 1–2 feet by the evening, dependent upon any thunderstorm developing.

wxmi

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible along the lake shore, so beach goers should stay weather-aware. The FOX17 Weather App is a great recourse to receive up to the minute updates for your location.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week brings a return to summer warmth. Sunday through Tuesday will be the hottest stretch, with highs climbing into the mid-80s—topping out near 86° on Tuesday, and 90 degrees inland. Conditions also remain very humid through Tuesday, with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WXMI

Temperatures will moderate slightly mid-to-late week, settling around 80° for Wednesday through Friday as a more refreshing air mass settles in. The average high for this time of year is 82°, so expect generally above-normal warmth through much of the week.

Overall, the Coast Guard Festival kicks off with some unsettled weather, but much of the week ahead promises warm, summer-like conditions that should support outdoor celebrations, boaters, and everything in between.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

