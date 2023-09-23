Climate Prediction Center issues warmer & drier outlook for the next three months

WEST MICHIGAN — The Climate Prediction Center has issued their three month outlook, which hints at warmer and drier than average conditions through the end of the year for West Michigan communities.

Warmer than average temperatures have a probable chance of happening, according to the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for October, November and December. This sliver of West Michigan encompasses Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Newaygo, Holland and Big Rapids. The CPC says they anticipate having a 33-40% chance of temperatures being warmer than average over that three month period.

FOX 17 WXMI

Drier than average conditions are expected as well. The same area of West Michigan is expected to have a 33-40% chance of being drier than average for October, November and December.