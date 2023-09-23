Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Climate Prediction Center issues warmer & drier outlook for the next three months

Warmer and drier than average conditions could finish out the year
Seasonal Temperature Outlook
FOX 17 WXMI
Seasonal Temperature Outlook
Posted at 5:22 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 05:22:22-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The Climate Prediction Center has issued their three month outlook, which hints at warmer and drier than average conditions through the end of the year for West Michigan communities.

Warmer than average temperatures have a probable chance of happening, according to the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for October, November and December. This sliver of West Michigan encompasses Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Newaygo, Holland and Big Rapids. The CPC says they anticipate having a 33-40% chance of temperatures being warmer than average over that three month period.

Seasonal Temperature Outlook

Drier than average conditions are expected as well. The same area of West Michigan is expected to have a 33-40% chance of being drier than average for October, November and December.

Seasonal Precipitation Outlook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book