Climate Prediction Center hints at warmer and drier winter

WEST MICHIGAN — With the first snowflakes of the season making their debut this week, it gets many of us thinking toward winter.

The Climate Prediction Center has issued the 3-month outlook in regards to temperatures and precipitation.

When it comes to temperatures over the next few months, the CPC anticipates that West Michigan will experience the potential for warmer than average temps. The chance for warmer than average temps over the three month span is about 40 to 50 percent.

If you're a snow lover, we may have some news you're not looking forward to.

The CPC anticipates below average chances for less snowfall than average this winter. Nonetheless, we'll still receive snowfall, there's just a good chance it will be less than average.