Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Climate Prediction Center hints at warmer and drier winter

The CPC has issued the 3-month outlook
Winter Weather
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A man clears snow with a snowblower in a parking lot in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Winter Weather
Posted at 6:06 AM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 06:06:43-04

WEST MICHIGAN — With the first snowflakes of the season making their debut this week, it gets many of us thinking toward winter.

The Climate Prediction Center has issued the 3-month outlook in regards to temperatures and precipitation.

When it comes to temperatures over the next few months, the CPC anticipates that West Michigan will experience the potential for warmer than average temps. The chance for warmer than average temps over the three month span is about 40 to 50 percent.

off01_temp.gif

If you're a snow lover, we may have some news you're not looking forward to.

off01_prcp.gif

The CPC anticipates below average chances for less snowfall than average this winter. Nonetheless, we'll still receive snowfall, there's just a good chance it will be less than average.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book