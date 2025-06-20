CHOPPY WATERS: Swimming forecast for each county

LAKE MICHIGAN — West Michigan is going to feel the heat this weekend. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until at least Sunday evening for Heat Index values between 100 and 105 degrees each afternoon.

This heat is streaming in from a strong high pressure system to our south. This system is producing a strong southwest wind, bringing wind gusts over 30 mph Saturday, and 25 mph on Sunday.

A sunny & humid combination mean many will look to the beaches of Lake Michigan for relief. But, strong winds are going to cause havoc for swimming conditions for some beaches, especially on the south sides of piers.

The chart below shows each counties forecast wave heights for Saturday (Middle column) and Sunday (Right column). The further south you go, the better swimming conditions will be.



County / Zone SATURDAY Peak Waves (FLAG) SUNDAY Peak Waves (FLAG) Oceana & Mason County Beaches 6–8 ft (RED) 4–6 ft (RED) Muskegon County Beaches 6–9 ft (RED) 5–7 ft (RED) Ottawa County Beaches 6–8 ft (RED) 5–7 ft (RED) Allegan County Beaches 5–7 ft (RED) 4–6 ft (RED) Van Buren County Beaches 4–6 ft (RED) 3–5 ft (RED) Berrien County Beaches 2–4 ft (YELLOW) 2–4 ft (YELLOW)

Water temperatures in the 60s will be tempting to cool off in, and while dipping your feet is safe, avoid swimming in deeper waters or jumping off of piers.

