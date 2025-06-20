Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

CHOPPY WATERS: Swimming forecast for each county

Wave heights as high as 6 to 8 feet Saturday
Friday Evening Forecast: Record warmth potential overnight
LAKE MICHIGAN 3-DAY FORECAST
Posted
and last updated

LAKE MICHIGAN — West Michigan is going to feel the heat this weekend. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until at least Sunday evening for Heat Index values between 100 and 105 degrees each afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND HEAT ALERTS

This heat is streaming in from a strong high pressure system to our south. This system is producing a strong southwest wind, bringing wind gusts over 30 mph Saturday, and 25 mph on Sunday.

WINDS - SATURDAY AFTERNOON

A sunny & humid combination mean many will look to the beaches of Lake Michigan for relief. But, strong winds are going to cause havoc for swimming conditions for some beaches, especially on the south sides of piers.

The chart below shows each counties forecast wave heights for Saturday (Middle column) and Sunday (Right column). The further south you go, the better swimming conditions will be.

County / ZoneSATURDAY Peak Waves (FLAG)SUNDAY Peak Waves (FLAG)
Oceana & Mason County Beaches6–8 ft (RED)4–6 ft (RED)
Muskegon County Beaches6–9 ft (RED)5–7 ft (RED)
Ottawa County Beaches6–8 ft (RED)5–7 ft (RED)
Allegan County Beaches5–7 ft (RED)4–6 ft (RED)
Van Buren County Beaches4–6 ft (RED)3–5 ft (RED)
Berrien County Beaches2–4 ft (YELLOW)2–4 ft (YELLOW)
LAKE MICHIGAN FORECAST - SATURDAY

Water temperatures in the 60s will be tempting to cool off in, and while dipping your feet is safe, avoid swimming in deeper waters or jumping off of piers.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise