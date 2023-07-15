Canadian wildfire smoke returns to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Wildfire smoke from Canada is set to return this weekend. The smoke originates from hundreds of acres of wildfires continuing to burn in Canada.

This has kicked a Clean Air Action Day for Saturday across portions of the Upper Peninsula and parts of West Michigan. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

EGLE has issued an #AirQualityActionDay for Saturday, July 15, for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5) in the western & central portions of the Upper Peninsula. Readings expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI Orange level) range. https://t.co/rGiNrdwxzy pic.twitter.com/y4GI8tHFZ6 — Michigan EGLE (@MichiganEGLE) July 14, 2023

Skies are expected to once again have a milky sky, mainly Saturday evening, becoming more defined by Sunday.

To monitor Air Quality through the weekend, click HERE.