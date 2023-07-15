Watch Now
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to West Michigan

Smoke filters into the region this weekend
Amanda Brandeis
Posted at 2:23 AM, Jul 15, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — Wildfire smoke from Canada is set to return this weekend. The smoke originates from hundreds of acres of wildfires continuing to burn in Canada.

This has kicked a Clean Air Action Day for Saturday across portions of the Upper Peninsula and parts of West Michigan. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Skies are expected to once again have a milky sky, mainly Saturday evening, becoming more defined by Sunday.

To monitor Air Quality through the weekend, click HERE.

