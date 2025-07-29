Can I revive my dried up brown lawn? Why you want to leave it alone

WEST MICHIGAN — Hot temperatures and a lack of rainfall in many West Michigan neighborhoods has left many lawns dried up and looking dead. We reached out to the team at All Season Lawn Care in Comstock Park to find out the strategies to minimize long term damage to our lawns. We discovered there is hope to revive your grass in most cases.

Nick Clement, an expert from All Season Lawn Care, urges homeowners not to panic. "If your lawn is looking scorched and burnt, the number one thing is—don’t fret," he reassures. Most grass is likely not dead, but simply dormant, a protective measure during harsh, dry conditions. There might be a few dead patches, but grabbing a handful of turf will usually reveal that much of the grass is just "asleep" for the summer. With the right care, including timely rainfall and cooler temperatures, it can bounce back in no time.

For those facing dried-out grass, resist the urge to chase after sprinklers. "If you've just kind of let it go, there's no sense in chasing it now," Clement explains. As the season progresses into August, sporadic attempts at revival are largely unnecessary; any damage done has likely already occurred. If you've been irrigating but still watching your lawn slip, it's time to adjust your watering times. For optimal results, he suggests scheduling watering very early in the morning, around four or five o'clock, to minimize evaporation and promote effective absorption.

While watering is essential, it comes with its own set of challenges, particularly concerning the risk of fungal diseases like red thread and dollar spot. Over watering or watering at night can create a breeding ground for these fungi as moist conditions linger on the grass. "Irrigated lawns aren’t necessarily in the clear at this time of the year," warns Clement. Proper nutrition and strategic watering can help mitigate these issues.

As an arborist, Clement stresses homeowners take the crucial step watering your trees and shrubs. Unlike grass, which is replaceable, trees and woody shrubs can suffer serious, often irreversible damage if neglected. "Watering your trees is just as important, if not more, than watering your turf," says Clement, advocating for deep watering methods. By placing a hose at the tree's base and letting it run on a slow trickle for 45 minutes to an hour several times a week, homeowners can ensure their trees receive the hydration they need.

As fall approaches, it’s not just about keeping the grass alive; it’s also about helping trees and shrubs thrive come spring. Deep root fertilization is highly recommended, allowing the plants to enter dormancy in a well-nourished state for a healthier start next year.

When it comes to mowing during these hot months, adjusting your mowing height is vital. Clement advises raising the mower deck to 3.75 to 4 inches, which helps shade the soil. Mulching grass clippings back into the lawn is also beneficial, promoting a healthy thatch layer that can prevent some fungal diseases. "The longer the grass is, the more it's going to shade the soil," he notes. As fall arrives, gradually bringing the height back down is important for overall lawn health. Additionally, make sure to keep mower blades sharpened, as dull blades can cause stress to the grass.

In conclusion, a brown lawn doesn't spell disaster. There are numerous resources available to help revive it. If you find that your lawn has become neglected during the summer, don't fret; recovery is achievable. With careful attention and a few adjustments, homeowners can get their lawns back in shape, ensuring they remain vibrant and healthy for seasons to come. Whether patching up some dead areas or providing ongoing care, the journey to rejuvenate your lawn is entirely manageable with expert guidance.

